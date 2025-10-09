ES ES FR FR
Northern Ireland vs Slovakia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Northern Ireland vs Slovakia prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Belfast, Windsor Park
Slovakia Slovakia
One of the key fixtures of Matchday 7 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday at Windsor Park in Belfast, where Northern Ireland will host Slovakia. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, seeing high value in the odds offered.

Match preview

Under Michael O'Neill, Northern Ireland have been showcasing grit and discipline. The team made a respectable start to qualifying, beating Luxembourg and falling only to Germany, both matches ending 3-1. The Green and White Army are traditionally solid at home defensively: in 8 of their last 10 World Cup home qualifiers, they have kept a clean sheet.

However, their attacking line hasn't been as convincing. Even though they've found the net regularly in recent qualifiers, they've scored more than once in just one of their last seven matches. Their main focus is on organized defending and quick wing play, rather than dominating possession.

Slovakia, meanwhile, are in excellent form and sit confidently atop the group after two wins — against Germany (2-0) and Luxembourg (1-0). Francesco Calzona's side relies on a compact defense, and it's paying off: they haven't conceded in three straight qualifiers. The Slovaks are adept at controlling the tempo and play with calculated caution, avoiding unnecessary shootouts.

On the road, Slovakia prefer a defensive approach and rarely take risks without necessity. In 6 of their last 8 away qualifiers, they've failed to score more than one goal. This could be a crucial factor against Northern Ireland, who seldom allow opponents much space.

Probable lineups

  • Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, Bradley, Hume, McNair; Saville, Charles, Deviney, Price; Reid, Charles
  • Slovakia: Dubravka; Skriniar, Obert, Dúbravka, Satka; Duda, Krosovsky, Bero; Strelec, Duris, Bozenik

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Northern Ireland have kept a clean sheet in 8 of their last 10 home World Cup qualifiers.
  • Slovakia are yet to concede in three consecutive matches in this qualifying campaign.
  • In 6 of their last 8 away World Cup qualifiers, Slovakia have not scored more than one goal.

Prediction

Both teams base their game on solid defensive organization, and the result here could have a direct impact on the race for World Cup qualification. In such a scenario, neither side is likely to take unnecessary risks. Expect a tense, hard-fought affair with few clear chances. Our prediction: 'Under 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.60.

