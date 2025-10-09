ES ES FR FR
Germany - Luxembourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Germany vs Luxembourg prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Germany Germany
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Luxembourg Luxembourg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Germany Win & Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.8
One of the matches of the seventh round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification will take place on Friday at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, where the German national team will host Luxembourg. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany responded confidently to their opening-round setback — a 0-2 loss to Slovakia — by defeating Northern Ireland 3-1 in the following match. That result extended their impressive home streak: 13 wins in their last 14 World Cup qualifiers on home soil.

Moreover, Germany have scored at least twice in 8 of their last 9 qualifiers, underlining their attacking prowess. It’s also worth highlighting the team’s consistency at home: they almost always strike first and know how to maintain their lead. Even with recent lineup changes, Germany have kept up the tempo and intensity, especially against opponents of Luxembourg’s caliber.

Luxembourg’s qualifying campaign began with two defeats — 1-3 to Northern Ireland and 0-1 to Slovakia — extending a poor World Cup qualifying run of six losses in their last seven matches. They often concede two or more goals, especially after the break, reflecting defensive frailty and a lack of physical endurance against stronger opposition.

Under Jeff Strasser, Luxembourg tend to play defensively, but even this strategy hasn’t shielded them from regular setbacks. Away from home, they look particularly vulnerable, and against Germany, their main task will be damage limitation. Given both teams’ form and historical results, anything other than a straightforward outcome for Germany would be a major shock.

Probable lineups

  • Germany: Nübel; Tah, Schlotterbeck, Koch, Raum; Gnabry, Wirtz, Kimmich, Goretzka, Pavlovic; Burkardt
  • Luxembourg: Moris; Jans, Korac, Carlson, Mahmutovic; Thill, Barreiro, Olesen, Martins, Moreira; Borges

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Germany have scored at least three goals in 7 of their last 9 World Cup qualifiers at home.
  • Luxembourg have lost the second half in 8 of their last 9 qualifiers.
  • Germany have opened the scoring in 14 of their last 16 home World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Germany rarely slip up in home qualifiers, and this match against Luxembourg is a great opportunity to solidify their place in the group. The visitors are outmatched across the board, and the attacking firepower of Die Mannschaft should result in a rout. Our pick: "Germany to win and total over 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game Germany Win & Total over 3,5
Odds: 1.8
Comments
