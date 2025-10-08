ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Kosovo vs Slovenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Kosovo vs Slovenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Kosovo vs Slovenia prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Kosovo Kosovo
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium
Slovenia Slovenia
One of the matches of the seventh round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, where the Kosovo national team will face Slovenia. I'm offering a bet on goals in this clash with promising odds for a win.

Match preview

Kosovo finally delighted their fans by breaking a long winless streak and defeating Sweden (2-0) in the previous round. It was their first victory in the qualifiers after seven matches and the first time they scored more than once in their entire World Cup qualifying history.

Franco Foda's squad now has a chance to secure a spot in the upper half of Group B, especially if they can capitalize on their home fixtures. It's worth noting, however, that Kosovo still struggles defensively, particularly at the start of matches — they've conceded first in six of their last seven games. Still, the confident display against Sweden inspires hope for a positive result in the upcoming encounter.

Slovenia, on the other hand, had a tough outing in Switzerland, suffering a heavy 0-3 defeat. Matjaž Kek's team currently sits at the bottom of the table and has been inconsistent — just one win in their last five World Cup qualifiers and conceding plenty of goals along the way.

Their defense is especially vulnerable away from home: in eight of their last nine away qualifiers, Slovenia failed to keep a clean sheet. Besides defensive issues, the Slovenians also struggle to find the net on the road — they haven't scored more than once in eight of their last ten away World Cup qualifiers.

Probable lineups

  • Kosovo: Muric; Vojvoda, Krasniqi, Gallapeni, Aliti; Berisha, Muslija, Rexhbecaj, Rashica; Muriqi, Zhegrova
  • Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Bijol, Brekalo, Janža; Stankovic, Elsnik, Gnezda-Cerin, Lovric; Sesko, Vipotnik

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Kosovo conceded first in six of their last seven World Cup qualifiers.
  • Slovenia has lost seven of their last nine away matches in World Cup qualification.
  • In nine of their last ten home matches in this tournament, Kosovo failed to score more than one goal.

Prediction

Both teams are not in the best shape, but Kosovo looks fresher after an important win over Sweden. Slovenia is shaky at the back and poor on the road, giving the hosts a solid chance to get on the scoresheet at least once. In this scenario, a bet on Kosovo's individual total over 1.0 at odds of 1.65 looks reasonable and promising.

