Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the highlight fixtures of the seventh round of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Friday at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium in Reykjavik, where Iceland will host Ukraine. I'm backing goals in this clash — points are absolutely vital for both teams.

Match preview

Iceland kicked off their qualifying campaign with a spectacular 5-0 win over Azerbaijan, showcasing their attacking prowess — especially at home. Despite a narrow loss to France, Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side remain firmly in contention for a place in the finals and currently sit second in the group.

The Icelanders are a force in Reykjavik, having scored at least once in 9 of their last 11 World Cup qualifying home games. Beyond their attacking flair, Iceland have also displayed defensive consistency after the interval — keeping a clean sheet in the second half in 11 of their last 14 home qualifiers.

Ukraine, meanwhile, have yet to meet the expectations of their supporters. After losing to France and drawing unexpectedly with Azerbaijan, Serhiy Rebrov's men are third in the group with just one point. A winless run of three matches is a concern, but recent history suggests Ukraine rarely lose in qualifiers — just two defeats in their last 12 outings.

Ukraine's attack on the road deserves mention: they've scored in 7 of their last 8 away matches, opening the scoring in 5 of those games. Despite personnel issues, particularly in attack, the Ukrainian side maintains a high level of competitiveness thanks to a strong midfield and dangerous set-piece play.

Probable lineups

Iceland : Valdimarsson; Ingason, Palsson, Gunnarsson, Gretarsson; Thordarson, Jóhannesson, Haraldsson; Gudmundsson, Magnusson, Gudjohnsen

: Valdimarsson; Ingason, Palsson, Gunnarsson, Gretarsson; Thordarson, Jóhannesson, Haraldsson; Gudmundsson, Magnusson, Gudjohnsen Ukraine: Trubin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Matviyenko; Nazarenko, Yarmolyuk, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Hutsulyak; Dovbyk

Match facts & head-to-head

Iceland have scored at least three goals in six of their last eight World Cup qualifying matches.

Ukraine are unbeaten in seven of their last eight away qualifiers for the World Cup.

Both teams have scored in nine of Ukraine’s last twelve World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Prediction

Both sides enter the clash highly motivated: Iceland are looking to secure their play-off spot, while Ukraine are desperate to snap their winless streak. The hosts are traditionally dangerous at home, while the visitors regularly pick up points on their travels. Given both teams' defensive inconsistency and strong midfields, backing goals at both ends looks logical. The pick: Both teams to score, at odds of 1.83.