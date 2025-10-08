Prediction on game W2(-4.5) Odds: 1.77 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the penultimate round matches of the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers will take place this Friday at the National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre, where Seychelles will host Ivory Coast. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with great chances for success.

Match preview

Seychelles have had a disastrous qualification campaign so far, losing all eight matches with a goal difference of 2:39. The team is playing without fire, there’s no hope for points, and their defense is among the weakest in Africa. Back in March, they suffered a humiliating 0-9 defeat to Ivory Coast, and judging by their current form, nothing has changed since.

Their recent results speak for themselves: in September, they were thrashed by Kenya (0-5) and Gabon (0-4), and before that, suffered similar fiascos against Burundi and Namibia. Ralph Jean-Louis’s men lack motivation and are now playing for pride alone. Yet even that seems to be a challenge for Seychelles.

Ivory Coast remain unbeaten in this qualification, collecting 20 points from eight rounds. Emerse Faé’s squad is on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup and will look to cement their top spot in Group F with victory in this upcoming fixture. After a goalless draw with Gabon, the Elephants will be fired up and aiming for a convincing win.

Even though the Ivorians are playing away, the gulf in class between these teams is enormous. This is the perfect opportunity for Ivory Coast to boost their goal difference before the decisive match against their direct rival for first place. Expect an aggressive approach from the first whistle and ruthless finishing.

Probable lineups

Seychelles : Padayachy, Mellie, Hausl, Payet, Sissoko, Dijo, Rahereniaina, Sofa, Kado, Henriette, Horo

: Padayachy, Mellie, Hausl, Payet, Sissoko, Dijo, Rahereniaina, Sofa, Kado, Henriette, Horo Ivory Coast: Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangaré, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller

Match facts and head-to-head

Seychelles have lost all 8 qualifiers with a -37 goal difference.

Ivory Coast won the first head-to-head 9-0.

The Elephants remain unbeaten in this qualifying campaign: 6 wins and 2 draws.

Prediction

Seychelles have been mere bystanders in this qualifying cycle. Ivory Coast, on the other hand, are fully focused on a dominant win to secure their World Cup spot before meeting Gabon head-to-head. Our bet for the match is "Ivory Coast to win with a -4.5 handicap" at odds of 1.77.