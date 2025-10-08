ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Gambia vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Gambia vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Gambia vs Gabon prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Gambia Gambia
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 10 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Gabon Gabon
One of the matchups of the ninth round of the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers will unfold this Friday in Nairobi, where the Gambia national team will host the Gabon national side. I’m backing the visitors with an Asian handicap and expect plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.

Match preview

Gambia enters this crucial encounter in solid form, having won their last two qualifiers. Convincing victories over Burundi (2-0) and Kenya (3-1) have boosted the squad’s morale and reignited hopes of challenging for second place in the group. However, Tom Sangara’s men remain vulnerable at the back, as evidenced by conceding 14 goals in eight matches.

Yet when facing teams of Gabon’s caliber, the “Scorpions” regularly struggle. Despite their fighting spirit, their defense often falters against opponents’ positional attacks or quick counters. While they usually play with passion at home, the neutral venue will minimize any home-field advantage.

Gabon, meanwhile, is pushing for top spot in the group and a direct ticket to the World Cup. In the previous round, the team had a chance to move into first place, but couldn’t secure all three points at home against Côte d’Ivoire (0-0). Up front, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the main attacking threat, ably supported by Bouanga and Allevinah.

It’s worth noting that Gabon has lost only once in their last six matches—a 3-4 defeat to Niger in a friendly, which showed that even an experienced defense can crack under pressure. Still, the Gabonese quickly regained confidence, thrashing Seychelles 4-0 in qualification to cement their place among the group leaders.

Probable lineups

  • Gambia: Jobe; Sinyan, Njie, Fadera, Ceesay; Adams, Badjo, Bari; Sow, Sanyang, Barrow
  • Gabon: Mbaba; Oyono, Ecuele Manga, Ekomie, Sambissa; Lemina, Poko, Bagnama; Aubameyang, Bouanga, Allevinah

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Gabon is unbeaten in five consecutive qualifiers.
  • Gambia has conceded 14 goals in 8 qualifying matches.
  • Aubameyang has scored in four of his last five internationals.

Prediction

This game promises to be open and high-scoring: Gambia, seeking a third straight win, will surely take risks going forward, while Gabon is likely to play pragmatically and capitalize on any mistakes. The individual quality and experience of Gabon’s players give them a significant edge, regardless of Gambia’s current form. Our recommended bet: "Gabon to win with handicap (0)" at 1.53.

