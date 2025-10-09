Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England

Two assists from the central defender

The England national team is hosting Wales in a friendly at Wembley. After the first half, England are cruising with a 3-0 lead. England defender Marc Guehi continues to impress with his attacking contribution for the Three Lions, notching up two assists.

Details: In his last two matches, he has recorded four goal involvements, including a goal and an assist against Serbia, as well as two assists against Wales.

🏴🪄 Marc Guehi (25) has 4 goal contributions in his last 2 matches for England...



• ⚽️🅰️ vs Serbia

• 🅰️🅰️ vs Wales



Brilliant from a central defender. 👏 pic.twitter.com/rJqEw0T3zw — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 9, 2025

Reminder: For the first time in 37 years, England scored three goals in just 20 minutes.