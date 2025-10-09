Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England
Football news Today, 16:03Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Luke_Seychell/status/1976363378944999506
The England national team is hosting Wales in a friendly at Wembley. After the first half, England are cruising with a 3-0 lead. England defender Marc Guehi continues to impress with his attacking contribution for the Three Lions, notching up two assists.
Details: In his last two matches, he has recorded four goal involvements, including a goal and an assist against Serbia, as well as two assists against Wales.
Reminder: For the first time in 37 years, England scored three goals in just 20 minutes.