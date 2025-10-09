Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes

A powerful start from England

Today, October 9, the England national team is playing a friendly against Wales at Wembley. By the 20th minute, the English side already leads 3-0, marking an impressive milestone.

Details: England started the match against Wales with real intensity, netting three goals in the opening 20 minutes. This is the first time they've managed such a feat since November 1987, when they did so against Yugoslavia.

3 - England have scored three goals inside the opening 20 minutes of a match for the first time since November 1987 against Yugoslavia. Slaying. pic.twitter.com/ba4cIKReFc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2025

