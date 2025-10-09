ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team" - Tuchel explains why he left out Bellingham

"We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team" - Tuchel explains why he left out Bellingham

The coach has no plans to recall Bellingham for now
Football news Today, 10:28
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
England head coach Thomas Tuchel has stated that the team will head into the 2026 World Cup as underdogs. He emphasized that his priority is to build a cohesive unit rather than assemble a collection of stars, which is why he currently has no intention of recalling Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, or Jack Grealish, who have all been dropped from the squad.

Details: Tuchel stated that the key criterion when selecting the squad is team unity.

"We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team," he said.

The coach added that Bellingham, Foden, and Grealish will only return to the national team if it benefits the squad's unity. Tuchel believes that even with world-class players, maintaining balance and internal harmony within the group is more important.

According to the coach, leaving Bellingham out is part of the preparation for the World Cup, where England will take to the pitch as underdogs.

"We have to be a team, otherwise we have no chance. We need to take it step by step, not rely on individuals," he pointed out.

Tuchel added that his approach has already started to pay off.

Reminder: Harry Kane is at risk of missing England's upcoming matches.

