England vs Wales: Preparation Ahead of the World Cup Qualifier

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
England vs Wales prediction Photo: https://x.com/England
England England
Friendly International (Round 1) 09 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, London, Wembley
Wales Wales
Review H2H Odds Prediction
On Thursday, October 9, England will host Wales in a friendly match at home. Kickoff is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s my analysis and betting preview for this encounter.

England vs Wales: Match Preview

England and Wales will open this international break with a friendly before resuming their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns in a few days’ time.

In qualifying, England are in a commanding position at the top of their group. They have three matches left to play, including a crucial one against Latvia on October 14. A win in that game would mathematically secure their place at the World Cup. Thomas Tuchel’s side currently lead by seven points and have a perfect record so far, earning 15 points from five matches. Although England will be without several key players, including Bellingham, Foden, and Reece James, their squad depth should be more than enough to cope.

Wales, meanwhile, remain in contention for qualification, with realistic hopes of finishing in the top two and reaching the playoffs. They’ve collected ten points from five matches. The Welsh lost to Belgium, which puts them behind in the head-to-head comparison, while North Macedonia have 11 points from the same number of games. Wales’ upcoming fixtures will be decisive—if they can beat North Macedonia, they’ll stay in the hunt for second place. And if they manage to defeat Belgium at home, they could even challenge for first. In the reverse fixture, they lost 3–4, so they’ll have every reason to believe they can turn things around in Cardiff.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • England have lost just one of their last nine matches.
  • Wales have suffered two defeats in their last three games.
  • Away from home, Wales have lost only one of their previous six matches.
  • England thrashed Wales 3–0 in their most recent head-to-head meeting.

Probable Line-ups

  • England: Henderson; Spence, Konsa, Burn, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Anderson, Rogers; Saka, Kane, Rashford
  • Wales: Darlow; Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, J. James; Johnson, Wilson, Thomas; Moore

Prediction

Despite Wales’ decent recent form and competitive displays, England are in excellent shape and have the home advantage. I suggest a bet on England’s individual total over 2 goals.

Comments
