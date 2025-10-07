Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, where Belarus will host the Danish national team. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

The Belarusian national team continues to disappoint its fans in the qualifying cycle. After two rounds, Carlos Alos' squad remains pointless, having already conceded seven goals and scored just once — and that from the penalty spot. Their latest match against Scotland (0:2) only reinforced Belarus' inability to compete on equal terms with the group leaders.

The team's problems stem not only from a lackluster attack, but also from a porous defense — 29 goals conceded in nine World Cup qualifying matches speaks volumes. Belarus look particularly vulnerable at home, where they've lost six of their last seven games, often conceding two or more goals per match.

Denmark, on the other hand, are marching confidently towards the final stage of the World Cup. Brian Riemer's men put on a dazzling display as they thrashed Greece away (3:0), cementing their spot at the top of the group table. The Danes are delivering quality, mature football both in attack and defense, as evidenced by 10 clean sheets in their last 13 qualifiers.

The Danes are especially dangerous on the road, having won nine of their last ten away World Cup qualifiers. Their attacking prowess is also impressive: in six games during this stretch, they have scored at least three times. Considering the opponent's openly weak defense, another goal fest from Denmark and a comfortable, class-driven victory looks highly likely.

Probable line-ups

Belarus: Lapoukhov; Karpovich, Parkhomenko, Martynovich, Zabelin, Pechenin; Ebong, Yablonski, Gromyko; Barkovski, Melnichenko

Lapoukhov; Karpovich, Parkhomenko, Martynovich, Zabelin, Pechenin; Ebong, Yablonski, Gromyko; Barkovski, Melnichenko Denmark: Schmeichel; Gøye, Christensen, Andersen, Mæhle; Højbjerg, Julmann, Nørgaard; Isaksen, Højlund, Damsgaard

Match facts and head-to-head

Belarus have lost nine consecutive World Cup qualifying matches.

Denmark have won 9 of their last 10 away World Cup qualifiers.

The Danes have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Belarus' form offers little optimism — they lose regularly and their defense struggles even against average opponents. Denmark, in contrast, are cruising through qualification, expertly mixing possession with incisive attacking moves. The optimal bet here looks to be "Total over 2.5" goals at odds of 1.70.