"We never got any energy from the fans" - Thomas Tuchel voices disappointment with supporters after win over Wales

Tuchel believes his team deserved more backing.
Football news Today, 03:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England speaks to the media during a press conference at Wembley Stadium Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Wales national team supporters were louder, even though they were the away side.

Details: England head coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his frustration over the lack of quality support from the home fans, despite his team delivering a sensational performance and netting three goals in the opening 20 minutes:

"The stadium was silent—we never got any energy from the fans, and I think the players did everything possible to get more backing from the supporters. If for half an hour all you can hear are the Wales fans, that's a bit sad, because I believe the team deserved greater support," Tuchel stated.

Yesterday, England cruised past Wales with a 3-0 victory at Wembley. The scoring opened as early as the 3rd minute with Morgan Rogers finding the net, followed by Ollie Watkins doubling the lead in the 11th minute. Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 in the 20th minute, effectively sealing the rout. No further goals were scored, leading to some frustration among the local fans.

Reminder: Historic achievement! For the first time in 37 years, England scores three goals in 20 minutes

