On October 10, 2025, the Seoul World Cup Stadium will host a high-profile friendly between the national teams of South Korea and Brazil.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

South Korea have won 9 out of their last 10 matches.

Brazil have won 8 of their last 10 fixtures.

The teams have faced each other 6 times.

South Korea have beaten Brazil only once, back in 1999.

Their most recent encounter ended in a 4-1 victory for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

Match preview:

Both sides come into this clash in solid form, viewing it as a crucial test ahead of upcoming official competitions.

South Korea are traditionally strong at home, displaying high intensity and disciplined football on their turf. Brazil, despite being the away side, remain favorites thanks to their class and a wealth of individual talent.

The head-to-head record favors the Brazilians, but the Koreans have repeatedly shown they can challenge even the toughest opponents.

Probable lineups:

South Korea: S.Kim, M.Kim, H Lee, T.H Kim, M.J. Lee, K.Lee, Park Castrop, Jun-Ho, Oh.

Brazil: Bento, Vitinho, Bruno, Ribeiro, Henrique, Paquetá, Santos, Guimarães, Henrique, Richarlison, Lino.

Prediction for South Korea vs Brazil:

Brazil enter this friendly as clear favorites and have every chance to assert their dominance on the pitch. With a potent attacking arsenal, outstanding individual skills, and tactical cohesion, the Seleção look set to control proceedings. South Korea will surely look to make their home advantage count, but the Brazilians' class and experience should prove decisive. My prediction — a confident victory for Brazil.