On October 8, Chile U20 and Mexico U20 will face off in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U20 World Cup. Here’s my take on the best bet for this clash.

Chile U20

The Chilean youngsters are competing on home soil at this World Cup, but that advantage hasn’t translated into much help for the squad. They kicked off the group stage with a 2-1 win over New Zealand. In the second round, they fell to Japan by a score of 0-2. The decisive battle came against Egypt in the final group match: Chile took the lead in the first half, but ultimately lost 1-2, conceding the winner in the 90+5th minute.

As a result, three teams ended up with three points apiece, but Chile advanced as runners-up on tiebreakers, while Egypt and Australia were sent packing. From a tournament perspective, previous results are irrelevant now, but Chile will need to step up their game moving forward.

Mexico U20

Mexico found themselves in a tough group, but not only did they hold their own, they managed to go unbeaten. In the first round, "El Tri" matched Brazil punch for punch, battling to an exciting 2-2 draw. Their clash with Spain ended with the same scoreline, though this time the Spaniards were the stronger side.

In the final match, Mexico needed a win against a Morocco side that had already secured top spot and was lacking motivation. The Mexicans got the job done with a 2-0 victory, a result that was enough to clinch second place in the group.

Match facts

Chile have conceded in every match of the tournament so far.

Mexico remain unbeaten heading into the knockout stages.

The odds for this fixture are: Chile win – 3.15, Draw – 3.25, Mexico win – 2.17.

Prediction

Mexico are slight favorites heading into this one, but Chile will have the backing of the home crowd. I’m expecting a tightly contested match that could go either way. Mexico have looked the better team throughout the tournament, so I’m backing them with a draw no bet option.