Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In a friendly match on Friday, October 10, Bolivia will take on Jordan. The game kicks off at 18:00 CET, and here’s my suggested pick for this encounter.

Bolivia vs Jordan: Match Preview

Bolivia have already completed their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup. The Bolivians secured at least a spot in the intercontinental playoffs, giving them a chance to return to the tournament for the first time since 1994. For now, they are focusing on friendly fixtures, with the playoff stage set for spring 2026. After facing Jordan, Bolivia are scheduled to play Russia in another preparatory match.

Jordan, meanwhile, have also wrapped up their qualifying run for the 2026 World Cup. Unlike Bolivia, the Jordanians secured direct qualification after the third stage. They collected 16 points from ten matches, finishing just one point ahead of Iraq. This marks a historic milestone — Jordan have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time in their history. With their ticket already booked, they can now calmly prepare for the tournament. Along with Bolivia, they are set to face Albania in another friendly.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

• Jordan have lost only once in their last four matches.

• Bolivia have recorded two wins and two defeats in their previous four games.

• The two sides have never met before.

Probable Lineups

Bolivia: Lampe; Medina, Jaquín, Arroyo, Fernández; Mateus, Vaca, Villamil; Miguelito, Monteiro, Paniagua

Jordan: Abu Layla; Ruzan, Abu Al-Nadi, Al-Arab; Quraishi, Saadeh, Al-Rashdan, Taha; Al-Taamari, Olwan, Al-Naimat

Prediction

This is a friendly that doesn’t carry much weight for either side, and both teams are unlikely to push themselves too hard. The best betting option appears to be under 2.5 total goals.