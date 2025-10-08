Prediction on game Win Argentina U20 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 9, Argentina U20 and Nigeria U20 will face off in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here’s my take on this upcoming showdown.

Argentina U20

The Argentine youth squad started the tournament in dazzling fashion, winning all three of their group stage matches. In the opening round, they managed to defeat Cuba 3-1, even after being reduced to ten men as early as the tenth minute. The team then secured their second win against their Australian peers, 4-1, with two of those goals coming in stoppage time, keeping the intrigue alive until the final whistle.

In the battle for top spot in the group, Argentina edged out Italy with a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a decisive goal from Gorosito in the 76th minute. Keep an eye on Bayer’s forward Alejo Sarco, who has found the net three times in three matches, making him one of the tournament’s leading scorers.

Nigeria U20

The group stage was anything but easy for Nigeria, as they finished only third in their group and advanced to the playoffs thanks to their ranking among the best third-placed teams. The team opened the tournament with a 0-1 defeat against Norway, conceding the only goal from the penalty spot early in the match. Despite dominating possession and taking plenty of shots, they couldn’t find an equalizer.

In the second round, Nigeria edged out Saudi Arabia 3-2 in a hard-fought contest, netting the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 90+4th minute. Everything came down to the final group match against Colombia, where a win was crucial. Nigeria narrowly escaped defeat, equalizing late to finish 1-1.

Match facts

Argentina have won all three of their matches at this tournament.

Nigeria have conceded in every game so far.

The odds for this clash are: Home win – 1.62, Draw – 3.75, Away win – 5.33.

Prediction

Argentina are rightly considered favorites in this matchup, though Nigeria are no pushovers. It’s worth remembering that two years ago, at this very stage of the U-20 World Cup, Nigeria pulled off a sensational win over Argentina. While the squads have changed, that history can’t be ignored. Argentina are in great form now, and I expect them to advance. My bet is on a clean victory for the Argentinians.