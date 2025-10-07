Prediction on game Win Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.54 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 8, 2025, the fourth round of Asian World Cup qualification kicks off, and one of the headline fixtures will see Indonesia face Saudi Arabia.

Match preview

Indonesia finished the third stage of World Cup qualifying in fourth place in an incredibly tough group alongside Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. That finish gave Patrick Kluivert's squad another shot at reaching the World Cup—this time through the fourth qualifying round. However, the challenge is daunting: once again, they face Saudi Arabia, a team equally determined to secure a ticket to the World Cup.

Before these crucial clashes, Indonesia played two friendlies. In September, they confidently thrashed Chinese Taipei 6-0, then played out a goalless draw against Lebanon. These results have helped the team approach the Saudi Arabia showdown in upbeat spirits and with growing self-belief.

Saudi Arabia, in the previous round—also in a group with Indonesia, Japan, and Australia—secured third place, finishing above Indonesia, but that wasn't enough for direct World Cup qualification. A team with a strong record at the finals (having played at both the 2018 and 2022 tournaments), they have made their path more complicated this time. To reach the planet's biggest football event once again, the Saudis will need to overcome Indonesia and Iraq.

In September, Saudi Arabia played two friendlies against European opponents and showed impressive quality. Under French manager Hervé Renard, they defeated North Macedonia 2-1 and drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

In three of Indonesia's last five matches, fewer than three goals have been scored.

Saudi Arabia have conceded in five consecutive matches.

In five of Saudi Arabia's last six games, fewer than three goals have been scored.

Historically, the two national teams have met five times. Saudi Arabia holds a slight edge, winning twice. Indonesia has one win, while two matches ended in draws.

In their most recent encounter, Indonesia defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0.

Probable lineups:

Indonesia: Audero — Diks, Idzes, Verdonk — Hilgers, Putra, Pelupessy, Sayuri — James, Haye, Romeny

Audero — Diks, Idzes, Verdonk — Hilgers, Putra, Pelupessy, Sayuri — James, Haye, Romeny Saudi Arabia: Al-Aqeedi — Mahrashi, Boushal, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi — Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Juwair — Al-Buraikan, Al-Dawsari, Al-Aboud

Prediction

It's hard to imagine Saudi Arabia missing out on the World Cup after two successive appearances, given their potential. I'm confident Hervé Renard's squad will do everything possible to clinch victory in this match. My prediction: Saudi Arabia to win.



