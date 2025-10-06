RU RU ES ES FR FR
Oman vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025

Oman vs Qatar prediction
World Cup Qualification AFC (Round 1) 08 oct 2025, 11:00
The fourth round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers kicks off on 8 October 2025, and one of its headline clashes will see Oman take on Qatar.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The most recent meeting between these teams took place in 2024, when Oman secured a 2-1 victory.
  • Oman have won just 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • Qatar have won 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Qatar have conceded 11 goals in their last 5 games.
  • Oman have conceded 6 goals in their last 5 games.

Match preview:

For both national teams, this is a crucial opportunity to make a strong start to the final stage of qualification and immediately stake their claim for a World Cup berth.
Oman enter the campaign under new head coach Carlos Queiroz of Portugal, who has already expressed his ambition to take the team to the next level. Under his guidance, the Omanis are expected to focus on solid defensive organization and rapid transitions into attack. Qatar, the reigning Asian champions, will rely on a more experienced lineup and a balanced attacking style.
Historically, the head-to-head record favors Qatar: in recent years, they have enjoyed more success in this fixture, which gives them added confidence heading into the opener. However, home advantage and the hosts’ motivation could prove decisive in this encounter.
The match promises to be tense and cagey: both sides will likely avoid unnecessary risks in the first round, while looking to seize the initiative for a positive start. Oman will be eager to showcase progress under their new coach, while Qatar aim to reinforce their status as favorites.

Probable lineups:

  • Oman: Al Mukhaini, Mabrook, Al Rushaidi, Al Khamisi, Al Kaabi, Al Mashaikhi, Al-Rawahi, Fawaz, Al-Mushaifri, Al Sabhi, Al-Saadi.
  • Qatar: Barsham, Ali, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al Amin, Madibo, Salman, Afif, Muntari, Fathi, Edmilson.

Oman vs Qatar match prediction:

Qatar enter the fourth round of qualification as favorites, boasting a stronger head-to-head record against Oman. Their more balanced squad, major tournament experience, and game management skills make them the leading contenders for victory. Prediction: Qatar to win by a narrow margin.

