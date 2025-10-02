Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.43 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will take place on October 4, 2025, at Signal Iduna Park as part of Matchday 6 in the German Bundesliga.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Borussia have won 9 of their last 10 matches.

Leipzig have claimed victory in 4 of their last 5 games.

The teams have faced each other 20 times.

Both sides are known for their attacking prowess.

Borussia have scored 11 goals in their last 5 matches.

Leipzig have netted 7 goals in their last 5 outings.

Match preview:

In one of the marquee fixtures of the round, two teams who have consistently been among the title contenders in recent years meet in Dortmund. Borussia, playing in front of their passionate home crowd, always maintain a high tempo and focus on attacking firepower, with their leaders capable of deciding the game at any moment.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are traditionally strong in game organization and quick transitions from defense to attack. The Red Bulls often cause Dortmund serious problems with their aggressive pressing and compact midfield play.

This match promises to be intense and action-packed, as both sides favor attacking football, and their recent head-to-head games have often thrilled fans with excitement and goals.

Probable line-ups:

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier.

Kobel, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier. Leipzig: Gulacsi, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Bakayoko, Romulo, Diomande.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction:

This encounter between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig is expected to be a high-scoring affair with chances at both ends. Both teams boast strong attacking lines and know how to exploit their opponent's weaknesses. Borussia, backed by their home supporters, almost always find the net, but their defense can be vulnerable, giving Leipzig opportunities as well.

Prediction: Both teams to score – Yes.