Tuchel wants 2026 World Cup matches to be played later. What’s the reason?

It seems like a logical decision.

In the summer of 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup took place in the U.S., with many matches played during the day local time, which meant evening kick-offs in Europe. However, Thomas Tuchel wants matches to be scheduled later.

Details: The German England coach believes it is better to hold matches later, despite the European audience.

The main issue is the heat in the U.S. during the day, with cooler temperatures in the evening, which would be better for the players. Tuchel understands that this timing isn’t ideal for fans in Britain and Europe.

Quote: “I understand this is bad for our supporters. I understand, it’s bad for children, bad for young people who go to school, very bad. The next day at school, many will skip lessons,” Tuchel told The Athletic.

England will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign in October. They are set to play Latvia on October 14, and a friendly against Wales on October 9.

Reminder: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was named England’s Player of the Season for 2024/25. The decision came after a vote by supporters of the English Football Association.