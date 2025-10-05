RU RU ES ES FR FR
England captain awaited in Saudi Arabia
Football news Today, 16:39
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Shock for Bayern. Al Hilal offers Kane a £261 million contract

Harry Kane has received a stunning offer to leave Bayern Munich and continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

The Englishman’s contract with the German giants runs until the summer of 2027, but according to Bild, Saudi club Al Hilal is showing serious interest. It is reported that the striker has been offered a three-year deal worth £261 million—around £100 million per year.

Journalist Christian Falk clarified that Al Hilal has been tracking Kane for a long time and wanted to sign him even before his move to Munich. Now, the Saudis are once again ready to make an incredible offer that could change the player’s plans.

Recall that in the match against Eintracht, Kane set yet another historic Bundesliga record.

