Even legendary Gerd Müller never did this! Kane sets historic Bundesliga record

Bayern's talisman enters German football history
Football news Today, 15:33
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Bayern continue to steamroll every opponent in the Bundesliga, and Harry Kane keeps breaking every conceivable scoring record. In the clash against Eintracht, the Englishman reached yet another historic milestone.

The Munich giant's striker doubled his team's lead in the 27th minute, etching his name into Bundesliga history. Kane became the first player ever to score 11 goals in the opening six matchdays. Not even the legendary Gerd Müller, who holds the all-time Bundesliga goal record, managed such a feat.

Interestingly, Kane has now scored in seven consecutive matches for club and country. This season, he's already found the net 18 times in just 10 appearances for Bayern.

