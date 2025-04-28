Salah in the spotlight. A beautiful cartoon released for Liverpool's championship

In the 34th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool crushed Tottenham with a score of 5-1, and this victory was special as the "Reds" secured the championship.

Details: For the Merseysiders, this is the 20th title in their history. In honor of the triumph, the well-known public B/R Football released an emotional and beautiful video. The Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah was in the spotlight.

The cartoon depicts Liverpool's journey from their last championship in the 2019/20 season to the current triumph, including key defeats and great victories of the team during this period.

Liverpool have won their second Premier League title.



Liverpool have won their second Premier League title.

And this time, the fans are there to see it ❤️

By the way, Mohamed Salah became only the tenth African to win the Premier League more than once.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah celebrated his goal against Tottenham in the "Reds'" championship match with a selfie in front of the team's fans — emulating the legendary celebration of Francesco Totti in the Rome derby of 2015.