Mohamed Salah is having a phenomenal season, leading his team to the championship title and setting several individual records. In the title match against Tottenham, the Egyptian scored his 185th goal in the Premier League, marking his second career title.

Interestingly, the star winger became only the tenth African to win the Premier League more than once. Salah is now on par with Kanu, Kolo Toure, John Obi-Mikel, Geremi, Essien, and Lauren, each with two titles. Only Yaya Toure (3 times), Didier Drogba (4), and Riyad Mahrez (5) have won the English championship more frequently.

Additionally, "The Reds" manager Arne Slot became the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League, and Virgil van Dijk - the first Dutch player to win the Premier League as his team's captain.