Arne Slot, in his debut season at the helm of Liverpool, led the team to the championship title. The Reds became champions of England for the 20th time in history, equaling Manchester United in this regard.

The match of the 34th round against Tottenham was golden for the Merseysiders. The opponent was demolished with a score of 5:1, and Salah and company matched the club record of 129 years ago.

The fact is, against Tottenham this season, the Reds scored 15 goals in all competitions. Spurs conceded 11 goals in the Premier League (3:6 and 1:5) and 4 in the English League Cup.

The only other time Liverpool scored 15 goals against a single team in a season was 129 years ago—against Rotherham Town in the 1895/1896 season.

Additionally, we previously reported on a new achievement by Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian scored his 185th goal in the Premier League, moving up to fifth place on the top scorers list.