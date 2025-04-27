20th title in history! Liverpool clinches the Premier League early

At Anfield, Liverpool secured the Premier League title early in matchday 34 against Tottenham.

The "Reds" only needed to avoid defeat to become unreachable for Arsenal. Seeing how the fans greeted the team outside the stadium, the players couldn't let them down.

Solanke's goal in the 12th minute dampened the local crowd's spirits a bit, but Slot's men responded three times before halftime. In the second half, Liverpool scored two more goals past Vicario, ultimately achieving a resounding 5-1 victory.

This English championship title marks Liverpool's 20th in history and the first since the 2019/2020 season. With this number of victories, the Merseysiders have equaled the record held by Manchester United, who last claimed the title in 2013 under Alex Ferguson.