Dailysports News Football news How far to the record? Salah moves into 5th place in the Premier League's top scorers list

How far to the record? Salah moves into 5th place in the Premier League's top scorers list

Football news Today, 13:55
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
How far to the record? Salah moves into 5th place in the Premier League's top scorers list

On April 27, Liverpool officially secured their 20th English championship title. The Merseysiders demolished Tottenham at home and became unreachable for Arsenal with four rounds left in the season.

The "Reds" conceded first but responded with five goals. One of the goals was scored by the team's leader, Mohamed Salah. This precise strike marked his 185th in the English Premier League, allowing him to move into outright fifth place in the tournament's all-time top scorers list.

Ahead of him are Andrew Cole, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and record-holder Alan Shearer, who boasts 260 goals. Considering Salah has extended his contract and will remain in England until the summer of 2027, it's quite possible he might overtake Kane for the second spot. He is just 28 goals behind the former Tottenham forward.

Interestingly, Tottenham has become Salah's favorite opponent. The Egyptian scored his 16th career goal against the "Spurs" (the same number he's scored against Manchester United).

