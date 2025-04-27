Liverpool celebrates! Fans join the team in marking a record-breaking championship title

Liverpool is red today! Salah and company gave the fans a long-awaited celebration, securing their 20th English championship title ahead of schedule.

Right after the final whistle of the victorious match against Tottenham at Anfield, the main figures didn't hold back their emotions and started celebrating the victory with the fans. Notably, Liverpool's last title came during the coronavirus pandemic, so they couldn't celebrate with the fans back then.

Mo is all of us right now 😍 pic.twitter.com/OsQt9aMJgB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2025

Head coach Arne Slot paid tribute to Jürgen Klopp, who last season sang his name at the stadium, and now the Dutchman returned the favor to the former Reds manager.

Slot singing about Klopp 😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L5J9oj0ZIU — Bradley (@BradleyLFC24v3) April 27, 2025

The fans were undoubtedly a special part of the celebration. The stadium was naturally packed, and after the match, more than 120,000 people gathered on the streets. They don't need to wait for an official parade to paint the city red.

While fans celebrate on the city's streets, the players are already having a blast in the locker room. A funny video was posted online by defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It's worth noting that Liverpool has now matched Manchester United in the number of championship titles in England. Interestingly, the Red Devils last won the Premier League in 2013 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.