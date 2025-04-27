One step from the title! How do Liverpool fans greet the team at Anfield?

Liverpool can secure the championship title today, April 27, if Arne Slot's men avoid defeat against Tottenham on their home turf.

Before the match, the city is buzzing with an incredible atmosphere. The Liverpool team bus is greeted by a cloud of red smoke as they head to Anfield for the decisive title match.

The Reds are close to celebrating another Premier League title in the city after missing the chance during the victorious 2019-2020 season when fans couldn't properly celebrate due to the COVID pandemic.

Additionally, the match is set to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. Liverpool currently leads Arsenal by 12 points in the Premier League standings.