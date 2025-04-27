RU RU ES ES FR FR
Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest

Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest

Football news Today, 09:05
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn

Several Premier League clubs are preparing to make an offer for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott amidst uncertainty about his future at the club. According to Football Insider, Elliott, who is not getting enough playing time under the management of coach Arne Slot, may be ready to consider leaving.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown expressed the opinion that Elliott could leave Liverpool this summer: "I wouldn't be surprised if he decides to go. There are several clubs, both in the Premier League and abroad, interested in signing him."

According to Brown, Elliott is much stronger than many assume, and even coming off the bench, he always shows quality moments. He also noted that his absence from Liverpool's main lineup raises questions: "It might be related to his relationship with the coach or a mismatch in the system, but he's a talented player, and if he's available, there will be a real battle for him."

Elliott, who began his career at Fulham's academy and joined Liverpool in 2019, has not been able to secure a place in the main squad under Arne Slot. This season, he has played only 23 matches, missing 14 due to injury, and has been on the field for just 637 minutes.

Despite the high regard for his potential within the club, Elliott cannot help but feel frustrated by his limited game involvement. He has started only 4 matches this season, which has sparked rumors of a possible departure. Nonetheless, Liverpool does not want to part ways with the player and continues to count on his future at the club.

One of the clubs interested in signing the midfielder is Newcastle United. Eddie Howe, the club's head coach, sees Elliott as an excellent addition to his team.

Moreover, several other Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation. If Elliott decides to leave Liverpool, his transfer could become a subject of intense competition among clubs. Experts believe that his footballing qualities make him attractive to most teams in England.

Liverpool English Premier League
