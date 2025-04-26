It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires this summer, is actively linked with a move to Real Madrid. The parties have yet to agree on a new deal, and according to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, the deal with Real is practically done.

Robinson noted that Liverpool management is fully aware of Alexander-Arnold's departure as a free agent. Despite rumors of a possible change of heart from the player, especially after his exuberant goal celebration against Leicester, Robinson is convinced: there is no turning back.

No, there is no chance. It's just media speculation. It's been decided long ago, he said on the Football Insider podcast. There were talks about renewing Salah and Van Dijk's contracts, but it's been radio silence about Trent. His departure was agreed upon back in January. He would disappoint many in Madrid if he suddenly changed his mind. Handshakes and agreements have already been made.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that Liverpool hasn't lost hope of retaining Alexander-Arnold, but the likelihood of that happening is extremely low. Despite the emotions displayed after the recent match, it is expected that Trent will sign with Real in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is one step away from clinching their twentieth league title: they just need to draw with Tottenham in the upcoming Premier League fixture. If that happens, Alexander-Arnold will end his era at the club with nine major trophies to his name.