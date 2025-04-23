Mohamed Salah shared a personal photo with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah posted a photo on his Instagram page with the main hero of Sunday's match against Leicester. It was Trent who scored the only and winning goal in the match, securing an important victory for the Reds.

In the photo, Salah is taking a selfie with Alexander-Arnold, and both are smiling broadly at the camera.

It should be noted that Trent is likely to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the current season. It is expected that the Englishman will sign a contract with Real Madrid, who have long wanted to acquire the player.

But even if he leaves the club, Trent surely wants to leave a good memory in the minds of the fans. This can be achieved by winning the English championship. The win over Leicester has brought Liverpool closer to triumph in the Premier League. Now the Merseysiders need to defeat Tottenham at home in the next round to become unreachable for their Arsenal pursuers.

It is noteworthy that the goal against Leicester was Trent's 4th of the season. The Englishman has also provided 7 assists across all competitions.