Preparing for a potential championship match. Mo Salah shares a training snapshot with Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is gearing up with the team for Sunday's English Premier League match against Tottenham. He shared a photo from the training session on his Instagram page.

The Egyptian posted a picture where he is at the center of the composition, flanked by other Liverpool players, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai. The players are dressed in the team's training gear, suggesting they are at a training session at the club's base.

Let's recall that Liverpool is preparing for the 34th round of the English Championship against Tottenham, which could be a championship decider for the Reds. A victory over the Londoners would make them unreachable for another London club, Arsenal, in the battle for the championship title. Thus, the Merseysiders could become champions with four rounds remaining in the tournament.

Additionally, Salah has played all 33 Premier League matches this season, scoring an incredible 27 goals and providing 18 assists. In total, he has 32 goals and 23 assists in 47 games this season.