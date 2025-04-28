In Totti's style. Mohamed Salah celebrated his goal by taking a selfie with Liverpool fans

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrated his goal against Tottenham in a spectacular fashion during a championship match for the Reds. The footballer took a selfie with the fans of his team, emulating the legendary celebration of Francesco Totti in the 2015 Rome derby.

Let's recall that the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Roma coming back from 0-2 thanks to a brace from their captain. After scoring the second goal, Totti performed his iconic celebration by running to the stands and capturing a selfie with his fans in the background.

Mohamed Salah did the same. The Egyptian scored what was essentially a decisive fourth goal for his team, making it 4-1 in Liverpool's favor, but the most significant aspect was that this match secured the championship for his team.

The victory over Tottenham made Liverpool unreachable for London's Arsenal. With 4 rounds remaining in the Premier League, the Reds lead the Gunners by 15 points, ensuring they stay at the top even if they lose all remaining matches.

It's worth noting that this goal marked Salah's 185th in the English Premier League, allowing him to claim sole possession of 5th place on the all-time top scorers list in the tournament's history.