Roma secured a significant personnel boost ahead of their match against Bayer

Roma received an important personnel boost ahead of their first leg Europa League semi-final match against Bayer.

As reported by Football-Italia, Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling trained alongside their teammates on Tuesday. It is expected that both will be available for Thursday's match.

However, Lorenzo Pellegrini trained individually today. Nonetheless, there is a high likelihood that he will be able to participate in the upcoming match.

Lukaku has recently been dealing with thigh issues, which caused him to miss the game against Napoli. This season, the forward has scored 19 goals in 42 appearances for the "Wolves".

Smalling was absent from the last match due to a groin injury. The English defender has missed a significant portion of the season due to injury. The 34-year-old has featured in only 10 matches for the Roman team.

Roma will host the newly crowned German champions on Thursday, May 2nd. The match will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.