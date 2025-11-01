Real miss another penalty as Vinícius Júnior fails to convert against Valencia

The setbacks continue

In Matchday 11 of La Liga, Real Madrid squandered a chance to score against Valencia as Vinícius Júnior failed to convert a penalty. This miss marks the second penalty miss for the Madrid side in as many matches.

Details: A week earlier, a similar scenario unfolded in El Clásico, when Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty against Barcelona. Now, misfortune has struck Vinícius as well.

Xabi Alonso appeared to be disappointed after Vinícius Jr.’s penalty kick was blocked 😅 pic.twitter.com/85ZGL0iJXw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

Despite Vinícius’s miss, Real still managed to hit the back of the net three more times, which means the Madrid side lead 3-0 at halftime.

It’s worth noting that Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace in this match.

Reminder: A Real Madrid fan passed away from a heart attack after Mbappé’s missed penalty in El Clásico.