Real miss another penalty as Vinícius Júnior fails to convert against Valencia
The setbacks continue
In Matchday 11 of La Liga, Real Madrid squandered a chance to score against Valencia as Vinícius Júnior failed to convert a penalty. This miss marks the second penalty miss for the Madrid side in as many matches.
Details: A week earlier, a similar scenario unfolded in El Clásico, when Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty against Barcelona. Now, misfortune has struck Vinícius as well.
Despite Vinícius’s miss, Real still managed to hit the back of the net three more times, which means the Madrid side lead 3-0 at halftime.
It’s worth noting that Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace in this match.
Reminder: A Real Madrid fan passed away from a heart attack after Mbappé’s missed penalty in El Clásico.