All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia

The defender has fully recovered and is ready to feature in the upcoming match.

Good news for Real Madrid fans.

Details: According to the reputable outlet AS, 27-year-old right-back for Real Madrid and the England national team, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will be available for Saturday's La Liga Matchday 11 clash against Valencia.

It is reported that Trent has completely recovered from the injury that sidelined him for over a month. He suffered a hamstring injury on September 16 during the Champions League match against Marseille and was substituted as early as the 5th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid this past summer for €10 million from Liverpool but has only managed to feature in five matches for Los Blancos this season, without registering any goal involvements.

This news is a massive boost for Real, especially considering that another full-back, Dani Carvajal, picked up an injury in last weekend's El Clásico and could be sidelined for up to three months.

Trent's contract with Real runs until 2031, and Transfermarkt currently values the player at €75 million.

🚨 It's time for Trent Alexander-Arnold.



He will PLAY vs Valencia, and is set to fight for a STARTING position vs Liverpool at Anfield. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/vGy6JKDjui — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 30, 2025

