Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century

Real are in outstanding form

Real Madrid demolished Valencia 4-0 in Matchday 11 of La Liga, continuing their sensational run in the 2025/26 season. This victory marks their best season start since 1928.

Details: Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have recorded 13 wins and suffered just one defeat in 14 official matches, matching the legendary achievements of coaches José Ángel Berraondo (1928/29) and Miguel Muñoz (1961/62).

RMA 4-0 VAL (FT)



Mejores inicios de temporada del Real Madrid, tras 14 partidos (en todas las competiciones oficiales):



13 victorias y 1 empate con J.A. Berraondo (1928-29)

13 victorias y 1 derrota con Miguel Muñoz (1961-62)

13 victorias y 1 derrota con Xabi Alonso (2025-26) pic.twitter.com/ZQJ6nXZ2QE — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 1, 2025

After 11 rounds, Real have collected 30 points and sit atop the league table.

