Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century
Real are in outstanding form
Football news Today, 07:20Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/2010MisterChip/status/1984741726863704115
Real Madrid demolished Valencia 4-0 in Matchday 11 of La Liga, continuing their sensational run in the 2025/26 season. This victory marks their best season start since 1928.
Details: Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have recorded 13 wins and suffered just one defeat in 14 official matches, matching the legendary achievements of coaches José Ángel Berraondo (1928/29) and Miguel Muñoz (1961/62).
After 11 rounds, Real have collected 30 points and sit atop the league table.
Reminder: Mbappé scored 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo.