ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century

Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century

Real are in outstanding form
Football news Today, 07:20
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century https://x.com/2010MisterChip/status/1984741726863704115

Real Madrid demolished Valencia 4-0 in Matchday 11 of La Liga, continuing their sensational run in the 2025/26 season. This victory marks their best season start since 1928.

Details: Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have recorded 13 wins and suffered just one defeat in 14 official matches, matching the legendary achievements of coaches José Ángel Berraondo (1928/29) and Miguel Muñoz (1961/62).

After 11 rounds, Real have collected 30 points and sit atop the league table.

Reminder: Mbappé scored 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Valencia Valencia Schedule Valencia News Valencia Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo Football news Today, 06:09 A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo
Real misses another penalty. Vinícius Júnior fails to convert spot kick against Valencia Football news Yesterday, 17:23 Real miss another penalty as Vinícius Júnior fails to convert against Valencia
All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia Football news 30 oct 2025, 17:36 All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia
Related Team News
Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick Transfer news Today, 04:24 Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick
Tragedy at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid fan dies of heart attack after Mbappé's miss in El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 11:46 Tragedy at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid fan dies of heart attack after Mbappé's miss in El Clásico
70 million doesn't impress: Real refuses to sell Camavinga to Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 11:13 70 million doesn't impress: Real refuses to sell Camavinga to Newcastle
Endrick Transfer news Yesterday, 05:34 Endrick to leave Real? Talks with Lyon near completion
Mbappe & Vinicius Junior Football news Yesterday, 03:57 Best in the world! Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr. lead in an intriguing metric
A Reunion with Former Teammates: Trent Eagerly Awaits Clash with Liverpool Football news 31 oct 2025, 15:18 A Reunion with Former Teammates: Trent Eagerly Awaits Clash with Liverpool
Related Tournament News
Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury
Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight
Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad Football news Yesterday, 10:43 Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad
A general view of Spotify Camp Nou stadium during the last game there before renovation during the LaLiga Football news 31 oct 2025, 06:32 Finally! Barcelona returns to Camp Nou
Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford Football news 30 oct 2025, 10:57 Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans as he warms up prior to the LaLiga Football news 29 oct 2025, 09:42 Admission of mistake! Vinicius Junior issues official apology to Real Madrid fans
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores