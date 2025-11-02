A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo

The Frenchman is already in La Liga history

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappé continues to rewrite the history books of the Spanish league.

Details: In the 11th round of La Liga, Mbappé reached the milestone of 44 goals in 45 La Liga matches, becoming the fastest player to do so since the legendary Ferenc Puskás. Puskás scored 44 goals in just 44 games.

After Mbappé comes Ronaldo, who scored 43 goals in 45 matches.

🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé is the fastest player to score 44 goals in La Liga history since Ferenc Puskás. pic.twitter.com/ZoYPhZ5oSJ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 1, 2025

It's worth noting that Kylian Mbappé has scored in eight consecutive La Liga matches.

