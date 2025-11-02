A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo
The Frenchman is already in La Liga history
Football news Today, 06:09Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappé continues to rewrite the history books of the Spanish league.
Details: In the 11th round of La Liga, Mbappé reached the milestone of 44 goals in 45 La Liga matches, becoming the fastest player to do so since the legendary Ferenc Puskás. Puskás scored 44 goals in just 44 games.
After Mbappé comes Ronaldo, who scored 43 goals in 45 matches.
It's worth noting that Kylian Mbappé has scored in eight consecutive La Liga matches.
