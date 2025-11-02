ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick

Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick

Aston Villa eager to sign the Brazilian prodigy
Transfer news Today, 04:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Not only Lyon! A new contender emerges for Endrick https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1947204906915676521

English side Aston Villa is set to join the race for young Brazilian sensation Endrick, who is currently on the books at Real Madrid.

Details: According to the Daily Star, the Birmingham-based club is planning to secure the 19-year-old forward on loan as early as January.

French side Lyon is also showing interest in the young striker, viewing him as one of the most promising players of the new generation.

Just yesterday, Endrick made his first appearance of the season for Real Madrid, coming off the bench in the second half against Valencia in a match that ended with a convincing 4-0 victory for Los Blancos.

Reminder: Real missed yet another penalty, as Vinicius Junior was unable to convert from the spot in the game against Valencia.

