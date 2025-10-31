Prediction on game Espanyol wont lose Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, Alaves will face Espanyol. The clash is set for Sunday, November 2, with kick-off scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the possible winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Alaves have had an inconsistent start to the season, but still find themselves in the middle of the La Liga standings. The team sticks to a pragmatic, defense-oriented style, conceding on average less than a goal per game.

Notably, Alaves have conceded only nine goals so far—the best defensive record in the league at the moment. On the flip side, their attack leaves much to be desired, with only modest Real Oviedo scoring fewer goals.

In recent matches, Alaves drew with Valencia (0-0) and lost to Rayo Vallecano (0-1). Interestingly, almost all of their goals have been scored at home, where the support from the stands clearly gives the players a boost in confidence.

Midweek, Alaves kicked off their Copa del Rey campaign against lower-tier Deportivo Getxo, and it turned out to be a walk in the park, finishing with a resounding 7-0 victory. Former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz notched a hat-trick in that match.

Last season, Espanyol barely managed to avoid relegation, finishing just two points clear of the drop zone. However, the Catalan side have surprised everyone at the start of this new campaign, delivering impressive results.

After defeating Atletico in the opening round, Espanyol kept pace with the league leaders and secured a spot in the upper reaches of the table. After a quarter of the season, Espanyol sit fifth—a result few could have predicted.

Of their 18 points, 13 have come from home matches, but away from home they’ve faced the likes of Real Madrid, Girona, Real Sociedad, and Oviedo. Remarkably, Espanyol have lost just once on the road in Madrid, underlining their solid form overall.

Espanyol’s Copa del Rey journey began less convincingly than Alaves’. Gonzalez’s men barely edged out fourth-division Athletic Lleida, with Kike Garcia’s brace making the difference.

Match facts

Alaves have won just two of their last seven matches.

The Basque side have suffered only one defeat in their last five home games.

Espanyol are on a three-match winning streak.

The Catalans have lost just once on the road this season.

Alaves average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Espanyol average 1.2 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Alaves : Sivera, Yusi, Pacheco, Tenaglia, Jonny Otto, Suarez, Blanco, Vicente, Alena, Boye, Martinez.

: Sivera, Yusi, Pacheco, Tenaglia, Jonny Otto, Suarez, Blanco, Vicente, Alena, Boye, Martinez. Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero, Sanchez, Lozano, Exposito, Milla, Jofre, Pikel, Fernandez.

H2H

Espanyol have come out on top in their last two matches against Alaves.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we can expect a fiercely contested match. Alaves could spring a surprise, especially at home where they traditionally perform with more confidence, but the visitors are also in fine form. My bet is that the visitors will avoid defeat in this one.