ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions Porto — Braga Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025

Porto — Braga Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 2 November 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
FC Porto vs Braga prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCPorto/Author unknownn
FC Porto FC Porto
Primeira Liga Portugal (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 15:30
- : -
Portugal, Porto, Estadio do Dragao
Braga Braga
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win FC Porto
Odds: 1.49
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On November 2, 2025, in Matchday 10 of Primeira Liga Portugal, Porto will host Braga. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Porto

In their last away match, Porto secured a 2-1 victory over a strong Moreirense side, returning to winning ways. This came after Porto suffered their first defeat of the season — a 0-2 loss away to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Before that setback, the Dragons had gone unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions, winning 10 and drawing once against Benfica in the league.

In the Europa League, Porto started their campaign confidently, recording two wins — 1-0 over Salzburg and 2-1 over Crvena Zvezda. Following the defeat in Nottingham, the team currently sits 15th in the group stage standings.

In the Primeira Liga, Porto continue to impress and currently top the table after 9 rounds with 25 points from 8 wins and 1 draw, maintaining a three-point lead over Sporting. Their defensive record has been exceptional, conceding just 2 goals in 9 league matches.

At home, Porto are perfect this season — winning all their matches, keeping clean sheets in each, and scoring 8 goals. Against Braga, Porto have also been dominant at home, winning each of the last four meetings.

Braga

Braga have also been in confident form recently, showing solid performances across all competitions. Their latest match came in the Portuguese League Cup, where they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Santa Clara. Before that, Braga recorded a 4-0 win against Casa Pia in the Primeira Liga, and earlier claimed a 2-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda in the Europa League.

In Europe, Braga are performing impressively. The team have won two consecutive matches — first beating Feyenoord 1-0 at home, then comfortably overcoming Celtic 2-0 away. With these results, Braga have collected 9 points and secured 2nd place in the table.

However, their domestic campaign has been less convincing. After 9 rounds of the Primeira Liga, Braga sit 7th in the standings with 13 points, already six points adrift of the European qualification zone.

Interestingly, Braga remain unbeaten away from home this season — 5 wins and 4 draws in 9 away matches across all competitions.

Historically, fixtures against Porto have been tough for Braga. In their last seven head-to-head meetings, Braga have won just once, suffered five defeats, and drawn once.

Probable Lineups

  • Porto: Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, Alberto Baio, Froholdt, Varela, Gabri Veiga, Sainz, Pepe, Samu
  • Braga: Hornicek, Arrey-Mbi, Lagerbielke, Gomez, Lelo, Gorby, Rodrigues, Zalazar, Horta, El Ouazzani, Dorgeles

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Porto are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches.
  • Porto have won 8 of their last 9 home matches.
  • Braga have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Braga have scored in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Porto have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.
  • Porto have won each of their last 4 home head-to-head matches.
  • In 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings were scored under 2.5 goals.

Porto — Braga Prediction

We are expecting a very interesting and competitive match between two of Portugal’s top clubs. Both Porto and Braga are in strong form at the moment. Porto have suffered just one defeat this season and remain unbeaten in the league. Braga are also enjoying an impressive run, performing confidently in the Europa League and remaining unbeaten away from home this season. However, Braga have historically struggled against Porto, winning only once in their last seven head-to-head meetings. Porto, on the other hand, have been dominant at home — winning each of their last four home encounters against Braga. Given their excellent defensive record and strong home performances, Porto are rightly considered the favorites for this clash and are likely to prove their superiority once again. My bet for this match is a Porto win at odds of 1.49.

Prediction on game Win FC Porto
Odds: 1.49
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Bechem United vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 31 oct 2025, 11:30 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vs Nation FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Bechem United Odds: 1.97 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 31 oct 2025, 15:30 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.71 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak? Getafe Odds: 1.5 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Wrexham vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Wrexham vs Coventry City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 31, 2025 Wrexham Odds: 1.8 Coventry Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Alverca prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 31 oct 2025, 16:15 Sporting vs Alverca: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.58 Alverca Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 04:35 Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 1, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.46 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.7 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Melbet
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.54 Orlando Pirates Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores