Prediction on game Win FC Porto Odds: 1.49 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 2, 2025, in Matchday 10 of Primeira Liga Portugal, Porto will host Braga. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Porto

In their last away match, Porto secured a 2-1 victory over a strong Moreirense side, returning to winning ways. This came after Porto suffered their first defeat of the season — a 0-2 loss away to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. Before that setback, the Dragons had gone unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions, winning 10 and drawing once against Benfica in the league.

In the Europa League, Porto started their campaign confidently, recording two wins — 1-0 over Salzburg and 2-1 over Crvena Zvezda. Following the defeat in Nottingham, the team currently sits 15th in the group stage standings.

In the Primeira Liga, Porto continue to impress and currently top the table after 9 rounds with 25 points from 8 wins and 1 draw, maintaining a three-point lead over Sporting. Their defensive record has been exceptional, conceding just 2 goals in 9 league matches.

At home, Porto are perfect this season — winning all their matches, keeping clean sheets in each, and scoring 8 goals. Against Braga, Porto have also been dominant at home, winning each of the last four meetings.

Braga

Braga have also been in confident form recently, showing solid performances across all competitions. Their latest match came in the Portuguese League Cup, where they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Santa Clara. Before that, Braga recorded a 4-0 win against Casa Pia in the Primeira Liga, and earlier claimed a 2-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda in the Europa League.

In Europe, Braga are performing impressively. The team have won two consecutive matches — first beating Feyenoord 1-0 at home, then comfortably overcoming Celtic 2-0 away. With these results, Braga have collected 9 points and secured 2nd place in the table.

However, their domestic campaign has been less convincing. After 9 rounds of the Primeira Liga, Braga sit 7th in the standings with 13 points, already six points adrift of the European qualification zone.

Interestingly, Braga remain unbeaten away from home this season — 5 wins and 4 draws in 9 away matches across all competitions.

Historically, fixtures against Porto have been tough for Braga. In their last seven head-to-head meetings, Braga have won just once, suffered five defeats, and drawn once.

Probable Lineups

Porto: Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, Alberto Baio, Froholdt, Varela, Gabri Veiga, Sainz, Pepe, Samu

Costa, Moura, Kiwior, Bednarek, Alberto Baio, Froholdt, Varela, Gabri Veiga, Sainz, Pepe, Samu Braga: Hornicek, Arrey-Mbi, Lagerbielke, Gomez, Lelo, Gorby, Rodrigues, Zalazar, Horta, El Ouazzani, Dorgeles

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Porto are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches.

Porto have won 8 of their last 9 home matches.

Braga have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Braga have scored in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Porto have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Porto have won each of their last 4 home head-to-head matches.

In 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings were scored under 2.5 goals.

Porto — Braga Prediction

We are expecting a very interesting and competitive match between two of Portugal’s top clubs. Both Porto and Braga are in strong form at the moment. Porto have suffered just one defeat this season and remain unbeaten in the league. Braga are also enjoying an impressive run, performing confidently in the Europa League and remaining unbeaten away from home this season. However, Braga have historically struggled against Porto, winning only once in their last seven head-to-head meetings. Porto, on the other hand, have been dominant at home — winning each of their last four home encounters against Braga. Given their excellent defensive record and strong home performances, Porto are rightly considered the favorites for this clash and are likely to prove their superiority once again. My bet for this match is a Porto win at odds of 1.49.