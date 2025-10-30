Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On November 2, 2025, as part of Matchday 11 in the Spanish La Liga, Levante will take on Celta Vigo at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

Levante have won only 1 of their last 5 matches.

Celta are unbeaten in their last 5 games: 3 wins, 2 draws.

Head-to-head record in the last 5 meetings: Levante - 1 win, draws - 2, Celta - 2 wins.

Levante last defeated Celta back in 2020.

Levante have conceded 18 goals in 10 league rounds.

Match preview:

Both teams are languishing near the bottom of the table and desperately need points, setting up what promises to be a tense and open contest. Levante have struggled to pick up points and frequently lose focus at the back, especially in the closing stages, but tend to show more attacking intent at home. Celta, on the other hand, look slightly more stable and control possession better, but also make defensive errors and have dropped points even from winning positions. When these sides meet, there’s always plenty of action and goals—both favor an attacking style and rarely leave the pitch without scoring. Expect a balanced game with chances at both ends.

Probable lineups:

Levante: Ryan, Toljan, Elguezabal, Moreno, Sánchez, Álvarez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugué, Eyong, Romero

Ryan, Toljan, Elguezabal, Moreno, Sánchez, Álvarez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugué, Eyong, Romero Celta: Radu, Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez, Mingueza, Moriba, D.Rodriguez, Carreira, Duran, Iglesias, Jutgla.

Levante vs Celta prediction:

This matchup looks tailor-made for the "both teams to score – yes" bet. Both clubs prefer attacking football and have defensive frailties: Levante often concede even at home, while Celta are inconsistent away but always create chances. With both sides in need of points, it’s unlikely either will sit back.

Prediction: both teams to score – Yes.