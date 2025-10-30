ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Levante vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 2, 2025

Levante vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 2, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Levante vs Celta Vigo prediction Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images
Levante Levante
LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On November 2, 2025, as part of Matchday 11 in the Spanish La Liga, Levante will take on Celta Vigo at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Levante have won only 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Celta are unbeaten in their last 5 games: 3 wins, 2 draws.
  • Head-to-head record in the last 5 meetings: Levante - 1 win, draws - 2, Celta - 2 wins.
  • Levante last defeated Celta back in 2020.
  • Levante have conceded 18 goals in 10 league rounds.

Match preview:

Both teams are languishing near the bottom of the table and desperately need points, setting up what promises to be a tense and open contest. Levante have struggled to pick up points and frequently lose focus at the back, especially in the closing stages, but tend to show more attacking intent at home. Celta, on the other hand, look slightly more stable and control possession better, but also make defensive errors and have dropped points even from winning positions. When these sides meet, there’s always plenty of action and goals—both favor an attacking style and rarely leave the pitch without scoring. Expect a balanced game with chances at both ends.

Probable lineups:

  • Levante: Ryan, Toljan, Elguezabal, Moreno, Sánchez, Álvarez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugué, Eyong, Romero
  • Celta: Radu, Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez, Mingueza, Moriba, D.Rodriguez, Carreira, Duran, Iglesias, Jutgla.

Levante vs Celta prediction:

This matchup looks tailor-made for the "both teams to score – yes" bet. Both clubs prefer attacking football and have defensive frailties: Levante often concede even at home, while Celta are inconsistent away but always create chances. With both sides in need of points, it’s unlikely either will sit back.
Prediction: both teams to score – Yes.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Pyramids FC vs Ethiopian Insurance prediction CAF Champions League Today, 11:00 Pyramids — Ethiopian Insurance Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 30 October 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.63 Ethiopian Insurance Recommended 1xBet
National Bank vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Egypt Premier League: National Bank Egypt vs Zamalek Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds National Bank Odds: 2.08 Zamalek SC Bet now 1xBet
Cagliari vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy Today, 13:30 Cagliari vs Sassuolo: Who will end their winless streak and come out on top? Cagliari Odds: 1.61 Sassuolo Bet now Melbet
Orihuela vs Levante prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 14:00 Orihuela vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025 Orihuela Odds: 1.78 Levante Recommended Mostbet
Puerto de Vega vs Celta Vigo prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 14:00 Puerto de Vega – Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 30, 2025 Puerto de Vega Odds: 1.4 Celta Vigo Bet now 1xBet
CD Getxo vs Deportivo Alaves prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 15:00 CD Getxo vs Alavés. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 30, 2025 CD Getxo Odds: 1.67 Deportivo Alaves Bet now Mostbet
Pisa vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy Today, 15:45 Pisa vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025 Pisa Odds: 1.52 Lazio Recommended Melbet
Atletico Palma del Rio vs Real Betis prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Atletico Palma del Rio vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025 Atletico Palma del Rio Odds: 1.57 Real Betis Bet now 1xBet
Atletic Lleida vs Espanyol prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Atletic Lleida — Espanyol Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 30 October 2025 Atletic Lleida Odds: 1.47 Espanyol Bet now Melbet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 06:45 Perth Glory — Melbourne Victory Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 31 October 2025 Perth Glory Odds: 1.5 Melbourne Victory Bet now Mostbet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores