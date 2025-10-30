Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.53 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On November 2, 2025, in Matchday 11 of the Turkish Süper Lig, Besiktas will host Fenerbahce. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Besiktas

Besiktas approach this match in rather poor form. Over their last four Super Lig matches, the team have managed just one win, alongside two draws and one defeat. Overall, the start to the season has been far from convincing. Following an early exit from the European qualification rounds, the club replaced their manager and began a rebuild. Currently, Besiktas sit 4th in the Super Lig table after ten rounds, with 17 points — already 11 behind leaders Galatasaray.

Their home form has also been inconsistent. Across seven home matches in all competitions this season, Besiktas have recorded four wins and three defeats. Besiktas often concede in recent games, they have allowed goals in four of their last five matches.

When it comes to recent home head-to-head clashes against Fenerbahce, the rivalry has been extremely tight. Across the last five meetings in Tupras Stadium, both teams have won once, while three games ended in draws.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce’s situation this season is somewhat similar. After failing to reach the Champions League group stage, the club also made a managerial change. However, the team have looked more consistent and confident under their new coach.

Across their last 11 matches in all competitions, Fenerbahce have suffered only one defeat — a 1-3 loss away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Besides that, they’ve shown strong form, earning back-to-back home wins in the Europa League against Nice and Stuttgart.

Domestically, Fenerbahce have been impressive. In their most recent Super Lig fixture, they crushed Gaziantep 4-0 away from home, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to six matches (five wins and one draw). The team now sit 3rd in the Super Lig standings with 22 points — six behind leaders Galatasaray.

Defensively, Fenerbahce have been one of the most solid sides in the league, conceding just 6 goals in 10 matches. However, their away form is less dominant. Across their last four away games in all competitions, they’ve managed one win, two draws, and one defeat.

In head-to-head encounters with Besiktas, the rivalry has been evenly balanced. Besiktas won the last two meetings 1-0, while Fenerbahce had won the two before that.

Probable Lineups

Besiktas: Destanoglu, Ridvan, Topcu, Djalo, Sazdagi, Kokcu, Ndidi, Toure, Cerny, Under, Abraham

Destanoglu, Ridvan, Topcu, Djalo, Sazdagi, Kokcu, Ndidi, Toure, Cerny, Under, Abraham Fenerbahce: Ederson, Brown, Soyuncu, Skriniar, Semedo, Yuksek, Alvarez, Akturkoglu, Asensio, Nene, En Nesyri

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Besiktas are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

3 of Besiktas’ last 4 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Besiktas have scored first in their last 6 matches.

Both teams scored in 4 of Besiktas’s last 5 matches.

Fenerbahce have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Fenerbahce have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Besiktas — Fenerbahce Prediction

We are set for another fierce Istanbul derby. Both teams come into this match in fairly good form, although Besiktas appear slightly less consistent. However, they have been performing well at home against their archrival Fenerbahce, winning the most recent head-to-head encounters. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are in excellent shape — strong winning form, solid defense, and high confidence. Still, this matchup should be a tight and competitive one, with plenty of attacking play from both sides. Besiktas will look to extend their strong home record, while Fenerbahce will be determined to break their recent struggles against the Black and Whites. We can therefore expect an open and entertaining game with goals from both teams. My bet for this match: Both Teams to Score — Yes at odds of 1.53.