On November 2, 2025, in Matchday 10 of the Italian Serie A, Torino will host Pisa. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Torino

Torino approach this match in fairly good form. In their last six matches across all competitions, the team have suffered only one defeat — an away loss to Parma. The other games included two draws against Lazio and Bologna in Serie A, and three victories — a home wins over Genoa and Napoli, and a victory over Pisa in the Coppa Italia, which saw Torino advance to the Round of 16 where they will face Roma.

In Serie A, Torino currently sit 13th in the standings after nine matches with 12 points, just three points behind the European qualification zone.

At home, Torino have looked confident this season. They have won each of their last three home matches. Overall, in six home games this season, they have recorded four wins, one draw, and only one defeat.

Historically, Torino have also been dominant at home against Pisa — never losing to them in history, with two wins and one draw in their three meetings.

Pisa

Pisa are newcomers to Serie A this season. Last year, the team had a fantastic campaign in Serie B, finishing second and earning promotion to the top tier of Italian football. However, life in Serie A has been extremely challenging for them so far.

The team are still searching for their first league victory of the season. Since the start of the season Pisa have played 11 matches in all competitions and have yet to record a single win. Their record stands at six draws and five defeats. In their last five matches, Pisa have lost once and drawn four times. Scoring remains a goals issue for the team — they’ve found the net in only one of their last six games, a 2-2 draw against AC Milan. Currently, Pisa sit 17th in the Serie A standings with just 5 points after nine matches, having scored only 5 goals in total.

Away from home, Pisa have struggled heavily — losing three of their last four away fixtures.

Historically, matches between Torino and Pisa have been few and far between. There have been only four head-to-head meetings, with Pisa managing to win just once — back in the early 1990s. The other three matches ended without a Pisa victory. Notably, all encounters between Torino and Pisa have been low-scoring and ended under 2.5 total goals.

Probable Lineups

Torino: Paleari, Tameze, Maripan, Coco, Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Lazaro, Vlasic, Adams, Simeone

Paleari, Tameze, Maripan, Coco, Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Lazaro, Vlasic, Adams, Simeone Pisa: Semper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Bonfanti, Angori, Akinsanmiro, Aebischer, Marin, Toure, Nzola, Tramoni

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Torino have won or drawn 5 of their last 6 matches.

Torino have won 5 of their last 7 home matches.

Pisa have failed to win in their last 11 matches.

Pisa have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Torino — Pisa Prediction

This match brings together two teams from the lower part of the Serie A table, both struggling to find consistency early in the season. However, Torino look more confident, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches and winning three home games in a row. Pisa, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the season and continue to struggle in attack. The team has lost three of their last four away matches, and historically, Torino have dominated in head-to-head meetings. Given Torino’s solid home form and Pisa’s offensive issues, we can expect a tight, low-scoring match, with the hosts likely to come out on top. My bet for this match – Total goals in the match under 2.5 at odds of 1.68