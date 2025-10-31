ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lille vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025

Lille vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Angers prediction Photo: x.com/losclive/ Author unknownn
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France (Round 11) 02 nov 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Angers Angers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Lille Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of matchday 11 in Ligue 1, Lille will host Angers in a highly anticipated clash. The game is set for Sunday, November 2, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time. I'm offering a prediction focused on both scoring and the likely winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Lille has made a strong start to the season, collecting ten points from their opening four Ligue 1 fixtures, though they then suffered back-to-back defeats against Lens and Lyon.

Offensively, the team has been firing on all cylinders: they've netted 22 goals in ten games, averaging 2.2 goals per match. Defensively, they aren't the most solid, but Lille's overall style remains well-balanced.

The key to their success lies in high possession and an aggressive attacking approach. Statistically, Lille holds the ball about 57% of the time and fires off a remarkable number of shots (176 in 10 matches).

Lille has also shown they can dominate opponents through ball control. This attacking philosophy leads to plenty of high-scoring matches, though occasional setbacks do happen—such as the recent clash with Nice.

Angers, meanwhile, is struggling in the 2025/26 campaign. After nine rounds, the club has just two wins, four draws, and four losses—good for only ten points and a 13th-place standing.

Angers' attack has been sluggish, with only eight goals scored in ten matches, and their defense hasn't been much better—conceding regularly and rarely creating enough chances to change the course of games.

One of the main issues for Angers remains chance creation and finishing. The xG (expected goals) stats show that the team isn't generating enough dangerous opportunities, and that's reflected in their results.

What's more, Angers have been particularly poor away from home, which makes the upcoming trip to a strong opponent even tougher. That said, their recent match against Marseille showed there is potential in this squad—it just needs a bit more time to develop.

Match facts

  • Lille have lost two of their last three matches.
  • At home, Les Dogues have won just one of their last four fixtures.
  • Angers are unbeaten in three consecutive matches.
  • Angers have yet to win an away match this season.
  • Lille averages 2.3 goals per game at home, while Angers average just 0.6 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Lille: Boadar, Perraud, Mandi, Ngoy, Meunier, Andre, Bouaddi, Correia, Bentaleb, Haraldsson, Giroud.
  • Angers: Koffi, Ekomi, Lefort, Kamara, Carlen, Belkebla, Abdelli, Belkhadem, Mouton, Sbai, Cherif.

H2H

  • The last two head-to-head meetings between these sides ended with Lille winning 2-0 both times.
  • Angers haven't beaten Lille away since 2021.

Prediction

Lille have the edge and will likely take control, setting the stage for a high-scoring contest. The hosts have no issues finding the net, so Angers will struggle to contain their attacking firepower. My pick: Lille to win and total goals under 4.5.

Prediction on game Lille Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Auckland FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 00:00 Auckland vs Adelaide United: Can Auckland Claim Victory on Home Soil? Auckland FC Odds: 1.79 Adelaide United Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 02:00 Newcastle United Jets vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.61 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.71 VfB Stuttgart Recommended 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Heidenheim vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.64 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.55 Freiburg Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.75 Brentford Recommended Mostbet
Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Fulham Odds: 2.04 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now 1xBet
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Nottingham vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups, and match preview — October 1, 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2.1 Manchester United Recommended Mostbet
Brighton vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Brighton vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 1, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.89 Leeds Bet now Mostbet
Burnley vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Burnley vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 1 November 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.94 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores