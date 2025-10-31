Prediction on game Lille Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of matchday 11 in Ligue 1, Lille will host Angers in a highly anticipated clash. The game is set for Sunday, November 2, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time. I'm offering a prediction focused on both scoring and the likely winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Lille has made a strong start to the season, collecting ten points from their opening four Ligue 1 fixtures, though they then suffered back-to-back defeats against Lens and Lyon.

Offensively, the team has been firing on all cylinders: they've netted 22 goals in ten games, averaging 2.2 goals per match. Defensively, they aren't the most solid, but Lille's overall style remains well-balanced.

The key to their success lies in high possession and an aggressive attacking approach. Statistically, Lille holds the ball about 57% of the time and fires off a remarkable number of shots (176 in 10 matches).

Lille has also shown they can dominate opponents through ball control. This attacking philosophy leads to plenty of high-scoring matches, though occasional setbacks do happen—such as the recent clash with Nice.

Angers, meanwhile, is struggling in the 2025/26 campaign. After nine rounds, the club has just two wins, four draws, and four losses—good for only ten points and a 13th-place standing.

Angers' attack has been sluggish, with only eight goals scored in ten matches, and their defense hasn't been much better—conceding regularly and rarely creating enough chances to change the course of games.

One of the main issues for Angers remains chance creation and finishing. The xG (expected goals) stats show that the team isn't generating enough dangerous opportunities, and that's reflected in their results.

What's more, Angers have been particularly poor away from home, which makes the upcoming trip to a strong opponent even tougher. That said, their recent match against Marseille showed there is potential in this squad—it just needs a bit more time to develop.

Match facts

Lille have lost two of their last three matches.

At home, Les Dogues have won just one of their last four fixtures.

Angers are unbeaten in three consecutive matches.

Angers have yet to win an away match this season.

Lille averages 2.3 goals per game at home, while Angers average just 0.6 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Lille : Boadar, Perraud, Mandi, Ngoy, Meunier, Andre, Bouaddi, Correia, Bentaleb, Haraldsson, Giroud.

: Boadar, Perraud, Mandi, Ngoy, Meunier, Andre, Bouaddi, Correia, Bentaleb, Haraldsson, Giroud. Angers: Koffi, Ekomi, Lefort, Kamara, Carlen, Belkebla, Abdelli, Belkhadem, Mouton, Sbai, Cherif.

H2H

The last two head-to-head meetings between these sides ended with Lille winning 2-0 both times.

Angers haven't beaten Lille away since 2021.

Prediction

Lille have the edge and will likely take control, setting the stage for a high-scoring contest. The hosts have no issues finding the net, so Angers will struggle to contain their attacking firepower. My pick: Lille to win and total goals under 4.5.