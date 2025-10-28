ES ES FR FR
Problems arise: Trent struggling to adapt at Real Madrid

What’s going wrong for the player?
Football news Today, 10:21
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, but his playing time has been limited, and the defender is reportedly facing several challenges.

Details: According to Marca, the English full-back is struggling to adapt to life in Madrid. Alexander-Arnold has yet to establish himself in his position, largely due to the contrasting tactical style implemented by Xabi Alonso. The Englishman has also been dealing with injury issues, further complicating his integration into the team.

It was also reported that Real Madrid’s 33-year-old right-back Dani Carvajal suffered a serious knee injury and will be sidelined for two to three months. In yesterday’s El Clásico, Carvajal came on in the 72nd minute and helped Los Blancos hold on to their winning scoreline.

Reminder: Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Toni Kroos recently commented on the incident involving Vinícius Júnior’s substitution and the Brazilian’s heated reaction towards Xabi Alonso.

