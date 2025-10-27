ES ES FR FR
Injuries piling up! Dani Carvajal suffers knee injury and is sidelined for several months

Real loses an experienced defender.
Football news Today, 15:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid controls the ball during the LaLiga Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Dani's run of bad luck continues.

Details: According to renowned journalist Arancha Rodriguez, 33-year-old Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has sustained a serious knee injury and will be out for 2 to 3 months.

In yesterday's El Clásico, Carvajal came on in the 72nd minute and helped Los Blancos hold on to their winning score. However, today it was revealed that the seasoned Spanish defender suffered a knee injury and now faces arthroscopic surgery.

It's reported that Carvajal's recovery timeline is still very tentative, as everything will depend on how his treatment progresses.

Carvajal had only recently returned from an injury he picked up in September, which caused him to miss five matches for Real. Now Dani is heading back to the treatment room, and Xabi Alonso will once again have to solve problems with his full-backs.

Reminder: Carvajal kept his promise. After the final whistle, he went to confront Lamine Yamal

