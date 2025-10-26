Carvajal kept his promise. After the final whistle, he went to confront Lamine Yamal

El Clásico delivered not only spectacular football but also genuine emotions beyond the pitch

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal stayed true to his word. After Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal made bold statements about the Madrid club ahead of El Clásico, Carvajal promised he would speak with him personally.

Details: Right after the final whistle, the defender approached Yamal and made his displeasure known in no uncertain terms. A brief altercation broke out between the two players.

Dani Carvajal wasn't kidding when he said he would confront Lamine Yamal for his comments about Real Madrid.



Recall: The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match ended in dramatic fashion. The referee sent Pedri off and a mass brawl broke out shortly afterwards.