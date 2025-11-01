Tragedy at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid fan dies of heart attack after Mbappé's miss in El Clásico

His heart couldn't take it

A tragedy unfolded during Sunday's El Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Details: According to Cope, Israeli national Igal Brodkin, a 50-year-old supporter of the Madrid club, passed away in the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium during the match.

The incident occurred at the moment Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty that could have made it 3-1 in Real's favor. It was then that Brodkin suddenly lost consciousness. According to eyewitnesses, several fans began calling for help and pleaded for the game to be stopped. Even goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to draw the referee’s attention, but the match went on.

The stadium's medical team responded swiftly, providing first aid right in the stands before urgently transferring the man to La Paz hospital. Despite the doctors' best efforts, they were unable to save the fan—he passed away a few hours later.

The deceased's son said:

“My father was a devoted Real Madrid fan. He passed his love for the club on to our whole family. We always watched the matches together.”

To honor Igal Brodkin’s memory, supporters are planning a minute of silence and a small memorial ahead of Real’s Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday.

